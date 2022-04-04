Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.34% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $40,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $66.34 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82.

