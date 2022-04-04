Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NYSE:FNF opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $46,537,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 279,900 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

