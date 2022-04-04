Financial Analysis: ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) versus Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Romeo Power and ADOMANI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 0 2 0 0 2.00 ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Romeo Power presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 296.27%. ADOMANI has a consensus price target of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given ADOMANI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADOMANI is more favorable than Romeo Power.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and ADOMANI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $16.80 million 11.42 $10.03 million $0.03 47.67 ADOMANI $620,000.00 0.00 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has higher revenue and earnings than ADOMANI.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power 35.15% -38.19% -33.55% ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02%

Risk & Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADOMANI has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ADOMANI beats Romeo Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

ADOMANI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

