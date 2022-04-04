Financial Comparison: JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) vs. The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JFE and The Sage Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $30.34 billion 0.26 -$205.55 million $4.26 3.27 The Sage Group $2.55 billion 3.77 $389.97 million N/A N/A

The Sage Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JFE.

Profitability

This table compares JFE and The Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE 6.74% 14.42% 5.55% The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

JFE has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Sage Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JFE and The Sage Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 2 0 0 2.00 The Sage Group 4 3 4 0 2.00

JFE Company Profile (Get Rating)

JFE Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction. The Engineering segment offers engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, and food. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

The Sage Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

