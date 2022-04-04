Financial Contrast: Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) vs. American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and American Campus Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $624.09 million 2.66 -$6.51 million ($0.07) -139.43 American Campus Communities $942.41 million 8.48 $35.49 million $0.24 239.34

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust -1.04% -0.38% -0.16% American Campus Communities 3.77% 1.07% 0.44%

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Campus Communities pays out 783.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust and American Campus Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75 American Campus Communities 0 2 4 0 2.67

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. American Campus Communities has a consensus price target of $54.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.83%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Risk & Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats Empire State Realty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Long the leader in energy efficiency retrofits and Indoor Environmental Quality, Empire State Realty Trust is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access. The On-Campus Participating Properties segment consists of on-campus properties which are operated under long-term ground or facility leases with university systems. The Development Services segment includes development and construction management services that the company provides through taxable real estate investment trust subsidiaries for third-party owners. The Property Management Services segment covers marketing, leasing administration, facilities maintenance, business administration, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial reporting, capital projects, and residence life student development. The company was founded by William C. Bayless Jr. in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

