Financial Survey: IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) versus Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IsoPlexis and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California -138.85% -35.02% -11.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IsoPlexis and Pacific Biosciences of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $17.26 million 7.54 -$81.57 million N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California $130.51 million 16.07 -$181.22 million ($0.89) -10.65

IsoPlexis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IsoPlexis and Pacific Biosciences of California, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

IsoPlexis currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 408.98%. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 253.38%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Summary

IsoPlexis beats Pacific Biosciences of California on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IsoPlexis (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, contract research organizations, and academic institutions; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Invitae Corporation. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

