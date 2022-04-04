First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $72.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of FAF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,613. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

