First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,849. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,739,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

