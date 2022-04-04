First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076. The company has a market capitalization of $131.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $51.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Capital by 96.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Capital by 64.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in First Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

