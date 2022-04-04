First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 389.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

FFIN stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.56.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

