First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.97. 1,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,865. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $51,623,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,972,000 after buying an additional 761,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,779,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,325,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

