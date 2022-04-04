First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,359,000 after purchasing an additional 518,682 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,600,000 after acquiring an additional 406,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,879 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $23.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

