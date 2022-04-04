First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FR. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $63.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

