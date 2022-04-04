First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $178.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $209.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $161.93 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,444,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

