Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $284.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $276.00 to $284.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.72.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock opened at $162.68 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.30.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.