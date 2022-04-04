Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $284.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $276.00 to $284.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.72.
FIVE stock opened at $162.68 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.30.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
