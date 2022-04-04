Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up to $116.50

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $116.50, but opened at $119.98. Five9 shares last traded at $118.79, with a volume of 1,321 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $177,296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,864,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

