FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLT. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $304.38.

FLT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,835. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.01 and its 200-day moving average is $239.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil.

