Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flex is benefiting from strength across the Agility Solutions and Reliability Solutions segments, along with a solid end-market focus on the back of emerging opportunities. Moreover, the company rides on solid “Sketch-to-Scale” approach and growing intellectual property (IP) portfolio. Despite the ongoing supply-chain woes, Flex raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2022. It expects revenues between $25.4 billion and $25.8 billion. Demand remains healthy across automotive and industrial verticals. Flex thrives on low-cost manufacturing which is improving its competitiveness. Acquisitions have been Flex’s most favored mode for expanding manufacturing footprint as well as penetrating new end-markets, thereby positively impacting its performance. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.51 on Friday. Flex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,709,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,753 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Flex by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

