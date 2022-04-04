FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.84 Million in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. LendingTree accounts for about 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of LendingTree as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.44.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

