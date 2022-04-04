FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 456,216 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 456,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,634,000. Terminix Global comprises 11.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,305,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,219,000 after buying an additional 380,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,168,000.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMX. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

