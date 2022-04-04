Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FTS. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

FTS stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. Fortis has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $50.14.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

