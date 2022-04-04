Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE:FTS opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. Fortis has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $50.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Fortis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 103,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,165,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,623,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fortis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

