Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fortive by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,022 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,439 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

