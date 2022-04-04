Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of FWP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

