Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,189. The stock has a market cap of $501.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

