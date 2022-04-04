Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.82%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 922,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

