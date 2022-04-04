Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.67. The company had a trading volume of 63,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,192. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $168.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.64.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

