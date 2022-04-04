Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NYSE:FC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.67. 64,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

