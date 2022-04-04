Franklin Street Properties Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -450.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

FSP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.92. 592,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 753.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 290,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 32.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.