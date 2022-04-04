Frax Share 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $178.05 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $567.10 million and approximately $178.05 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 64.9% higher against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $34.99 or 0.00076451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00048292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.23 or 0.07508787 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,739.57 or 0.99949326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

