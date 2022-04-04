Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($46.48) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.56 ($46.77).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €33.22 ($36.51) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.41. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($87.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

