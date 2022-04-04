Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($46.48) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.56 ($46.77).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €33.22 ($36.51) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.41. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($87.91).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.