Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

FDP stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $62,986.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,615 shares of company stock worth $956,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,472,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,853,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

