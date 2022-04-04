FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Insider Sells $333,316.40 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $333,316.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $5.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $508.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,820 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 502,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 350,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 293,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.