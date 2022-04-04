Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

