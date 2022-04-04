FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Soligenix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Soligenix’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $0.74 on Monday. Soligenix has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 103.87% and a negative net margin of 1,663.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Soligenix by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,253 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Soligenix by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Soligenix by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.