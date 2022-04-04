FY2022 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Cut by Analyst

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Welltower in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

NYSE:WELL opened at $97.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $98.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Welltower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.82%.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.