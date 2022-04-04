Fyooz Market Cap Achieves $97,038.47 (FYZ)

Fyooz (FYZ) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $97,038.47 and approximately $143,989.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00107716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

FYZ is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

