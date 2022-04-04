Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $83.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galapagos by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 199.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 2,342.1% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 234,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.