Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.56.
Shares of GLPG stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $83.77.
Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
