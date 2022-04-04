Galectin Therapeutics’ (GALT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a sell rating for the company.

GALT opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $93.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.74. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

