Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Cut to $2.20 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAU has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.10.

NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42). Sell-side analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

