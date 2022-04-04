Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $299.46 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.27 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

