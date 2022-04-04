Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 22.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

