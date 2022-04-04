GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Brian A. Kenney Sells 36,223 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $120.49. The company had a trading volume of 167,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,110. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GATX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in GATX by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

