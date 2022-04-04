GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives €43.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.57 ($47.88).

G1A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock traded up €0.60 ($0.66) on Friday, reaching €37.91 ($41.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($53.35). The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.99.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.