General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.00.

NYSE:GD traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,708. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $180.88 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

