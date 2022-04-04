General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.53.

GE opened at $92.49 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

