General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $92.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.