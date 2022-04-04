General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.76. 44,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.