General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,272,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $68.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

