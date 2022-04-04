Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of GNE remained flat at $$6.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.41. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.